Root Financial Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,678 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,556,435 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,589,783,000 after acquiring an additional 469,287 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,857,584 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,795,121,000 after acquiring an additional 363,707 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 7.5% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 9,182,564 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,079,319,000 after acquiring an additional 643,833 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 9.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,271,499 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $837,951,000 after acquiring an additional 657,529 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in TJX Companies by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,031,237 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $850,428,000 after buying an additional 827,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $124.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $139.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.20 and its 200-day moving average is $119.03. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.35 and a 52-week high of $128.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.19.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Guggenheim increased their target price on TJX Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.53.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

