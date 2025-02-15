Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Trading Up 8.4% – Here’s What Happened

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) shares traded up 8.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $126.81 and last traded at $128.32. 121,803 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 356,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Root from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Root in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Root from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Root from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Citizens Jmp cut shares of Root from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.38.

Get Root alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Root

Root Trading Down 6.5 %

Insider Activity at Root

The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -105.15 and a beta of 2.58.

In other Root news, Director Julie Szudarek sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $192,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,238.99. This trade represents a 11.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Root

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROOT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Root by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 526,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,250,000 after acquiring an additional 73,413 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Root in the 4th quarter worth about $29,661,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Root by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 263,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,129,000 after acquiring an additional 77,699 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Root by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,683,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Root by 163.2% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 127,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,286,000 after purchasing an additional 79,317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.82% of the company’s stock.

Root Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. It operates a direct-to-consumer model; and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. The company's direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Root Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Root and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.