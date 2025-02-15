Roxbury Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,706,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,225,000 after purchasing an additional 231,851 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,353,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,669,000 after purchasing an additional 70,314 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 1,161,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,990,000 after purchasing an additional 52,044 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 938,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,986,000 after purchasing an additional 26,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Novartis by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 780,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,289,000 after purchasing an additional 123,077 shares in the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NVS opened at $105.43 on Friday. Novartis AG has a one year low of $92.35 and a one year high of $120.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.58.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.18. Novartis had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 37.24%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.38.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

