Roxbury Financial LLC Invests $3.76 Million in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG)

Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 81,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,000. Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Roxbury Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FBCG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 49.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,871,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,024,000 after purchasing an additional 621,992 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 66.7% in the third quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 740,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,650,000 after purchasing an additional 296,050 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 530.2% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 118,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 18,371 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Price Performance

FBCG opened at $48.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.47.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Profile

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

