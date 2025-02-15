Roxbury Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,710 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,000. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 1.8% of Roxbury Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 555.6% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.96.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Quonta D. Vance sold 7,198 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.37, for a total transaction of $1,974,915.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,802.11. The trade was a 30.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE LOW opened at $251.88 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.80 and a 52-week high of $287.01. The company has a market capitalization of $142.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $255.80 and a 200-day moving average of $258.29.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.