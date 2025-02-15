Salomon & Ludwin LLC Sells 100 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $415.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $480.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $535.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $445.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $535.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $460.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James Joseph Ritchie sold 2,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.79, for a total transaction of $1,147,018.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,672,456.92. This trade represents a 23.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane D. Schnupp sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at $3,566,940. This trade represents a 6.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,235 shares of company stock valued at $3,618,954. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of KNSL stock opened at $449.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $461.05 and a 200 day moving average of $465.71. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $355.12 and a 1 year high of $548.47.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.39. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 26.80%. As a group, research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.42%.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

