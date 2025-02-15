Salomon & Ludwin LLC Sells 1,377 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VTI opened at $301.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $244.57 and a 52-week high of $302.95.
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.
