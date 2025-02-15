Salomon & Ludwin LLC Sells 459 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,620,000. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 79,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after buying an additional 19,515 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Leisure Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 156,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

RPG stock opened at $44.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.99 and a 200 day moving average of $40.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $32.44 and a 52 week high of $45.04.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

