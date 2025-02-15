Sandra Calvin Sells 54,244 Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Stock

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) CAO Sandra Calvin sold 54,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,356,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 54,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,250. The trade was a 49.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Sandra Calvin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 3rd, Sandra Calvin sold 3,348 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $67,361.76.

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Sandra Calvin sold 925 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total value of $17,519.50.

On Thursday, December 26th, Sandra Calvin sold 15,000 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $258,300.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Sandra Calvin sold 12,090 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $221,247.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $22.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $25.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Travere Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travere Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 4,973,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,641,000 after buying an additional 289,173 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,409,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,974,000 after acquiring an additional 534,500 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 2,125,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,030,000 after acquiring an additional 165,085 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,842,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,100,000 after acquiring an additional 111,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Finepoint Capital LP increased its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 0.3% during the third quarter. Finepoint Capital LP now owns 1,782,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,934,000 after acquiring an additional 5,539 shares during the last quarter.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

