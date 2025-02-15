Sanjit Biswas Sells 85,291 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider Sanjit Biswas sold 85,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $4,716,592.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,299,600. This represents a 39.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 13th, Sanjit Biswas sold 13,086 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $729,544.50.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Sanjit Biswas sold 73,762 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $3,472,714.96.

On Friday, January 17th, Sanjit Biswas sold 72,077 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $3,344,372.80.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Sanjit Biswas sold 170,416 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $7,719,844.80.

On Monday, January 13th, Sanjit Biswas sold 56,474 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $2,447,018.42.

On Friday, January 10th, Sanjit Biswas sold 81,163 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total value of $3,521,662.57.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Sanjit Biswas sold 85,063 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.84, for a total value of $3,729,161.92.

On Monday, January 6th, Sanjit Biswas sold 59,114 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $2,674,908.50.

On Thursday, December 26th, Sanjit Biswas sold 48,884 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $2,217,378.24.

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Sanjit Biswas sold 83,333 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $4,484,148.73.

Samsara Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IOT opened at $58.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.89. Samsara Inc. has a one year low of $27.14 and a one year high of $59.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.48 and a beta of 1.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IOT has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Samsara from $49.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Samsara from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Samsara from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Samsara from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Samsara presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IOT. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Samsara during the third quarter worth about $526,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Samsara by 250.0% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Samsara by 288.9% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 8,974 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Samsara by 2.3% during the third quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 26,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Samsara during the third quarter worth about $228,000. 96.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

