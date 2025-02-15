Sather Financial Group Inc Sells 766 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sather Financial Group Inc trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 151,863,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,801,457,000 after purchasing an additional 395,218 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,194,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,777,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,064 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 31,522,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,936,929,000 after buying an additional 4,415,012 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,160,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,652,589,000 after buying an additional 146,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 29,197,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,422,538,000 after buying an additional 949,875 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Argus raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Bernstein Bank lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE XOM opened at $108.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $475.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.78. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $100.60 and a 52 week high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

