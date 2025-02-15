Savant Capital LLC Sells 12,910 Shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Free Report) by 49.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,910 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 14.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,010,000 after purchasing an additional 17,260 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 133,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,578,000 after buying an additional 40,192 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 866.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 129,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,285,000 after acquiring an additional 116,378 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 66,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,366,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC now owns 40,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 7,977 shares during the period.

ILCB opened at $84.69 on Friday. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $68.30 and a twelve month high of $84.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.01.

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

