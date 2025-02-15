Sen. Tommy Tuberville Unloads Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-Alabama) recently sold shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO). In a filing disclosed on February 14th, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Diageo stock on January 10th.

Senator Tommy Tuberville also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on 1/10/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 1/10/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) on 1/10/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) on 1/10/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) on 1/10/2025.

DEO opened at $107.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $105.72 and a 52-week high of $154.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.16.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 3.8%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. RBO & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. RBO & Co. LLC now owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,027,000 after buying an additional 8,458 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 181,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,092,000 after acquiring an additional 12,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 649,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,605,000 after acquiring an additional 185,282 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DEO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Diageo from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Tommy Tuberville (Republican Party) (also known as Coach) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Alabama. He assumed office on January 3, 2021. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Tuberville (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. Senate to represent Alabama. He won in the general election on November 3, 2020. Tuberville was head coach for several college football teams between 1995 and 2016, including at Auburn University and the University of Cincinnati. Tommy Tuberville was born in Camden, Arkansas, and lives in Auburn, Alabama. Tuberville’s career experience includes working as a studio analyst with ESPN and as the head football coach of the University of Mississippi, the University of Auburn, Texas Tech University, and the University of Cincinnati.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

