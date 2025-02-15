Short Interest in Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF (NASDAQ:AVXC) Decreases By 42.8%

Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF (NASDAQ:AVXC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a decline of 42.8% from the January 15th total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

AVXC stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.21. The company had a trading volume of 4,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,507. Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $48.35 and a 52 week high of $55.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.88. The stock has a market cap of $69.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.83.

Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.3867 dividend. This is a boost from Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF by 24.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $305,000. Ridgeline Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,179,000. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Trajan Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $10,911,000.

The Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF (AVXC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in emerging market companies (excluding China) with high profitability and value characteristics. The fund seeks long-term capital growth AVXC was launched on Mar 19, 2024 and is issued by American Century Investments.

