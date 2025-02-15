Short Interest in China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) Decreases By 20.6%

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the January 15th total of 18,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

China Automotive Systems Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of CAAS stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,510. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.09 and a 200-day moving average of $4.08. The stock has a market cap of $134.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 2.33. China Automotive Systems has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $4.97.

China Automotive Systems announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 18th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of China Automotive Systems

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of China Automotive Systems by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 420,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of China Automotive Systems by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 143,856 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 7,119 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of China Automotive Systems by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 106,586 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 19,484 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronics and systems and parts.

Featured Articles

