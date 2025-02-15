Short Interest in Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Rises By 20.0%

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the January 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Crimson Wine Group Price Performance

Shares of CWGL stock opened at $5.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.29. Crimson Wine Group has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $117.59 million, a PE ratio of 119.40 and a beta of 0.52.

Get Crimson Wine Group alerts:

Crimson Wine Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells wines in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. The company also sells bulk wines and grapes; and other non-wine products, such as merchandise, as well as provides custom winemaking services.

Receive News & Ratings for Crimson Wine Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crimson Wine Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.