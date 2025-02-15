Short Interest in Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Rises By 20.0%

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the January 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Crimson Wine Group Price Performance
Shares of CWGL stock opened at $5.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.29. Crimson Wine Group has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $117.59 million, a PE ratio of 119.40 and a beta of 0.52.
Crimson Wine Group Company Profile
