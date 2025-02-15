Short Interest in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Expands By 79.3%

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,280,000 shares, an increase of 79.3% from the January 15th total of 23,580,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.5 days.

Enbridge Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded down $2.33 on Friday, reaching $43.13. 5,862,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,078,409. Enbridge has a 52 week low of $32.85 and a 52 week high of $45.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Enbridge

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 15th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENB. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter valued at about $303,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 5.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 241,572 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,810,000 after purchasing an additional 13,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 3.0% in the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,580,000 after purchasing an additional 7,566 shares during the period. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENB. TD Securities began coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Enbridge from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Get Our Latest Report on ENB

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.