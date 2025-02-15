Short Interest in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Declines By 16.5%

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,440,000 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the January 15th total of 5,320,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
NUE has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Nucor from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Nucor from $240.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.13.
Nucor Stock Performance
Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.28. Nucor had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nucor will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Nucor Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.16%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nucor
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $398,077,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 8,530.1% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 1,595,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,819,000 after buying an additional 1,576,695 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nucor by 19.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,456,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $519,648,000 after buying an additional 571,682 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the third quarter worth $74,829,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Nucor by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,404,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,627,000 after buying an additional 474,274 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Nucor
Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.
Featured Stories
