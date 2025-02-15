Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMNEY) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMNEY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $65.35 and last traded at $64.92, with a volume of 103339 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group downgraded shares of Siemens Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Siemens Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Siemens Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SMNEY

Siemens Energy Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $51.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -307.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.26 and its 200 day moving average is $43.54.

Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMNEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Siemens Energy AG will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Siemens Energy

(Get Free Report)

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates through Gas Services, Grid Technologies, Transformation of Industry, and Siemens Gamesa segments. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, and heat pumps, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and high voltage direct current transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, transformers, flexible alternating current transmission systems, high voltage substations, air and gas-insulated switchgears, digital grid solutions and components, and storage solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.