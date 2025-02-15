South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Plans Dividend of $0.17

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 13th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, April 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This is a boost from South32’s previous dividend of $0.14.

South32 Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SOUHY opened at $11.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.78 and its 200-day moving average is $11.09. South32 has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $13.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of South32 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

About South32

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, India, China, Japan, the Middle East, Mozambique, the Netherlands, Brazil, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.

