Spinnaker Trust Increases Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Spinnaker Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 74,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

BATS:IEFA opened at $75.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.92.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

