Spinnaker Trust Purchases 50 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Spinnaker Trust lifted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 15,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:HON opened at $202.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $131.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.75 and a twelve month high of $242.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $222.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.04.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $268.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Baird R W lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $260.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at $8,644,066.20. The trade was a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

