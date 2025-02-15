Stagwell’s (STGW) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Free Report) in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Benchmark lifted their target price on Stagwell from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stagwell presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Stagwell stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. Stagwell has a 1-year low of $4.88 and a 1-year high of $8.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.61 and its 200 day moving average is $6.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,333,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,369,000 after buying an additional 101,318 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,730,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,385,000 after acquiring an additional 51,341 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Stagwell by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,612,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,609,000 after acquiring an additional 6,992 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Stagwell by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,266,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,335,000 after acquiring an additional 25,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Stagwell by 2,968.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,193,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,458 shares during the period. 35.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

