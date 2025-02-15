Stellar AfricaGold (CVE:SPX) Shares Down 14.1% – Here’s What Happened

Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (CVE:SPX – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 14.1% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 139,203 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 141,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Stellar AfricaGold Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.45, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of C$2.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.08.

Stellar AfricaGold Company Profile

Stellar AfricaGold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada, Republic of Mali, and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Stellar AfricaGold Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

