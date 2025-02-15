Stellar AfricaGold (CVE:SPX) Stock Price Down 14.1% – What’s Next?

Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (CVE:SPX – Get Free Report) shares were down 14.1% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 139,203 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 141,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Stellar AfricaGold Trading Down 14.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.45, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

Stellar AfricaGold Company Profile

Stellar AfricaGold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada, Republic of Mali, and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Stellar AfricaGold Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

