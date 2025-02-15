Stephens Inc. AR Buys Shares of 24,105 Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 24,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 182,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after buying an additional 48,727 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 147,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 102,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 91,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 87,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 26,632 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMP opened at $24.59 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.06 and a 1-year high of $24.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.55 and its 200-day moving average is $24.53.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.