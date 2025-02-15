Stephens Inc. AR Cuts Stake in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its stake in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,769 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Veritex were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VBTX. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Veritex by 163.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex during the third quarter worth about $240,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex during the third quarter worth about $3,971,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Veritex by 67.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 807,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,248,000 after purchasing an additional 325,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Veritex by 0.4% during the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 99,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $26.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.53. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $31.62.

Veritex Dividend Announcement

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). Veritex had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 7.59%. Analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on VBTX shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Veritex from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Hovde Group raised shares of Veritex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Veritex from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Veritex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

