Stephens Inc. AR Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCY)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCY – Free Report) by 92.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,532 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,421,000. Novare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $806,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.61. Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.85 and a 52 week high of $21.36.

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a $0.0705 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.