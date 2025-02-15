Stephens Inc. AR Has $509,000 Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 6.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,143,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323,448 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 6.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,190,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,956,000 after purchasing an additional 892,740 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,562,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,091,000 after purchasing an additional 262,191 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,417,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,170,000 after buying an additional 67,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Corp ON grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 520.1% during the third quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 2,509,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,840,000 after buying an additional 2,104,405 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of XEL stock opened at $68.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.93. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.79 and a 52 week high of $73.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.19.

Xcel Energy Cuts Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 14.40%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were given a $0.5475 dividend. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 63.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.91.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

