Stephens Inc. AR Sells 3,620 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,475 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,620 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 44,999 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 25,511 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 33,267 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 12,665 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,184 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 120,741 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 40,988 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $34.68 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $30.39 and a 12-month high of $55.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.65. The company has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.45.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

