Stephens Inc. AR Sells 763 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,298 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 763 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STX. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 133.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 171,952 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $18,834,000 after acquiring an additional 98,418 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,146,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 28,972 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,653 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,834 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 3,549.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 204,493 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $22,398,000 after acquiring an additional 198,890 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $101.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.07. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $82.31 and a 12 month high of $115.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 52.65%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.56.

In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total value of $2,056,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 622,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,011,366.51. This trade represents a 3.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Yolanda Lee Conyers sold 750 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.82, for a total transaction of $76,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,555 shares in the company, valued at $667,430.10. This represents a 10.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,891 shares of company stock valued at $2,146,848 in the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

