Stephens Reiterates Overweight Rating for Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Stephens reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $130.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EEFT. Citigroup cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $104.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.88. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.43. Euronet Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $91.07 and a fifty-two week high of $117.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.23). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 8.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Euronet Worldwide

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Nikos Fountas sold 21,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.56, for a total value of $2,224,365.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,370 shares in the company, valued at $5,423,437.20. The trade was a 29.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Martin L. Bruckner sold 9,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total transaction of $1,008,392.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,290,575.73. The trade was a 19.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,910 shares of company stock worth $8,780,102 in the last ninety days. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Euronet Worldwide

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 161,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,004,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,258,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $666,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 627,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,496,000 after acquiring an additional 20,824 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Euronet Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.