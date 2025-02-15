StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Hudson Global Price Performance

Hudson Global stock opened at $11.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.33 and a 200 day moving average of $15.10. Hudson Global has a 12-month low of $11.41 and a 12-month high of $19.70.

Get Hudson Global alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Global

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hudson Global stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.47% of Hudson Global at the end of the most recent reporting period. 47.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hudson Global

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.