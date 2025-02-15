Surface Transforms (LON:SCE) Trading Down 7% – Should You Sell?

Surface Transforms Plc (LON:SCE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.33 ($0.00). Approximately 5,884,212 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 10,389,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.36 ($0.00).

Surface Transforms Stock Down 3.1 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.92 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90.

About Surface Transforms

(Get Free Report)

Surface Transforms Plc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells carbon ceramic products for the brakes market in the United Kingdom, Germany, Sweden, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers carbon-ceramic brake discs for automotive and aircraft applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Surface Transforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surface Transforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.