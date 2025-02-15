Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 582 ($7.33) and last traded at GBX 583.50 ($7.34), with a volume of 22677527 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 632 ($7.95).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Tate & Lyle from GBX 850 ($10.70) to GBX 950 ($11.96) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.66, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 659.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 687.56. The stock has a market cap of £2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.50.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

