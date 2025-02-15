Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $80.70 and last traded at $80.24, with a volume of 7026374 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.88.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TEM shares. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Tempus AI in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Tempus AI from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Tempus AI from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tempus AI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.55.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.69.

In other Tempus AI news, CEO Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 80,003 shares of Tempus AI stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $6,862,657.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,049,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,142,678.80. The trade was a 1.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Bradley A. Keywell sold 265,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $9,301,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,218,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,164,611.50. The trade was a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,401,779 shares of company stock worth $115,707,361 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tempus AI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tempus AI in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tempus AI in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Tempus AI by 910.4% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tempus AI during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

