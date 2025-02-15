TFB Advisors LLC Purchases 862 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

TFB Advisors LLC grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,076 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the quarter. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1,030.8% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 1,323.1% during the third quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.64, for a total value of $918,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,655,296. This represents a 7.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Check Kian Low sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.35, for a total value of $11,296,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 113,050 shares in the company, valued at $26,606,317.50. The trade was a 29.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,278 shares of company stock valued at $44,964,800 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on AVGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Broadcom from $265.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Broadcom from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.04.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $233.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $225.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 190.08, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.76 and a 52 week high of $251.88.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 192.50%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

