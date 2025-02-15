The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Position Trimmed by Center for Financial Planning Inc.

Center for Financial Planning Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,852,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,123,000 after acquiring an additional 70,604 shares in the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 81,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 79,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after acquiring an additional 10,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. DZ Bank raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.82.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of KO opened at $68.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $296.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $57.93 and a one year high of $73.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.36.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 44.01%. As a group, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

