The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) COO Sells $16,004.00 in Stock

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) COO Jonathan Burth sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $16,004.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,165,361.08. This trade represents a 0.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jonathan Burth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Jonathan Burth sold 4,052 shares of Vita Coco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $152,355.20.

On Monday, December 16th, Jonathan Burth sold 912 shares of Vita Coco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $34,227.36.

On Thursday, December 12th, Jonathan Burth sold 14,836 shares of Vita Coco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $557,981.96.

On Monday, December 2nd, Jonathan Burth sold 10,000 shares of Vita Coco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $356,900.00.

Vita Coco Price Performance

NASDAQ COCO opened at $39.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.30. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.64 and a 12 month high of $40.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on COCO. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Stephens downgraded shares of Vita Coco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.83.

Institutional Trading of Vita Coco

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COCO. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Vita Coco by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Vita Coco by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vita Coco during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vita Coco during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vita Coco by 16,538.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Vita Coco Company Profile

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

