Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) Short Interest Update

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,200 shares, a drop of 46.1% from the January 15th total of 195,200 shares. Currently, 6.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Tian Ruixiang Stock Up 0.2 %

TIRX stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.73. 6,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,941. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.77. Tian Ruixiang has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $7.40.

About Tian Ruixiang

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd, together its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance broker in China and the United States. It distributes a range of insurance products, including property and casualty insurance, such as automobile, commercial property, liability, and accidental insurance; and life insurance comprising individual and group life insurances, as well as health and miscellaneous insurance.

