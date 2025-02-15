Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 202,500 shares, a growth of 87.5% from the January 15th total of 108,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Stock Performance

TOKCF remained flat at $23.56 on Friday. Tokyo Ohka Kogyo has a 52-week low of $23.18 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.56 and a 200-day moving average of $25.62.

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Company Profile

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells chemical products and process equipment in Japan and internationally. The company offers optimal photoresists and relative equipment; and coating, developing, vacuum UV hardening, and chemical supply machines. It also provides adhesive materials, thinners for the removing of adhesive materials, structure materials, surface modification materials, micro processing films, thin film mmWave absorbers, polyimide films, and zero newton bonding and debonding machines for 3D semiconductor packaging.

