Top Energy Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 13th

Tesla, Broadcom, and AltC Acquisition are the three Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Energy stocks are shares of companies involved in the production, exploration, refining, or distribution of energy resources such as oil, natural gas, coal, or renewable energy sources. Investors may choose to buy energy stocks as a way to gain exposure to the energy sector and potentially profit from fluctuations in energy prices and demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Energy stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA stock traded up $13.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $350.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,176,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,721,969. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 172.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $407.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $488.54.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $3.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $232.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,819,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,486,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. Broadcom has a one year low of $119.76 and a one year high of $251.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $223.78 and its 200-day moving average is $186.10.

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

Shares of AltC Acquisition stock traded up $4.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,768,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,393. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.56. AltC Acquisition has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $18.80.

