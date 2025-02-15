Transition Metals (CVE:XTM) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Transition Metals Corp. (CVE:XTM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 108647 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Transition Metals Stock Up 14.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.73.

About Transition Metals



Transition Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, silver, copper, nickel, platinum group metal, and palladium. The company engages in various projects, that includes the Thunder Bay, Pike Warden, Saskatchewan, Abitibi gold, Sudbury Area, and other projects.

Featured Articles

