Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 234,300 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the January 15th total of 183,400 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 130,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Insider Activity at Travelzoo

In related news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 23,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $454,914.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $78,920. This represents a 85.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $392,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,442,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,076,841.60. This trade represents a 0.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 57.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Travelzoo alerts:

Institutional Trading of Travelzoo

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Travelzoo by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 710,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,168,000 after buying an additional 107,681 shares during the period. Truffle Hound Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Travelzoo in the fourth quarter valued at $3,990,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,837 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 18,651 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 113,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 45,283 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the 4th quarter worth about $2,102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TZOO shares. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Travelzoo from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Travelzoo from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelzoo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TZOO

Travelzoo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TZOO traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.22. 111,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,108. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.40 million, a PE ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.70. Travelzoo has a 12-month low of $7.12 and a 12-month high of $24.85.

Travelzoo declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 23rd that permits the company to repurchase 1,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Travelzoo

(Get Free Report)

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.