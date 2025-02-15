Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGL – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Treasure Global had a negative net margin of 61.36% and a negative return on equity of 131.73%.

Treasure Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TGL opened at $0.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.57. Treasure Global has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $8.69.

About Treasure Global

Treasure Global Inc offers e-commerce activities through its platform. Its platform provides consumers and merchants instant rebates and affiliate cashback programs, while providing a seamless e-payment solution with rebates in both e-commerce and physical retailers/merchant settings. The company offers ZCITY App, a payment gateway platform.

