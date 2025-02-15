Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGL – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Treasure Global had a negative net margin of 61.36% and a negative return on equity of 131.73%.
Treasure Global Stock Performance
NASDAQ:TGL opened at $0.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.57. Treasure Global has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $8.69.
About Treasure Global
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Treasure Global
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/10 – 02/14
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- 3 Consumer Staples ETFs for Stability in a Volatile Market
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- NVIDIA’s Hidden AI Play: The Truth Behind Its WeRide Investment
Receive News & Ratings for Treasure Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treasure Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.