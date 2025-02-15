UBS Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Stock

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at UBS Group from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded QuidelOrtho from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup raised shares of QuidelOrtho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QuidelOrtho currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.20.

Get QuidelOrtho alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on QDEL

QuidelOrtho Price Performance

Shares of QDEL opened at $40.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.34. QuidelOrtho has a 1-year low of $29.74 and a 1-year high of $49.56.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.44). QuidelOrtho had a positive return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 66.25%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QuidelOrtho will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at QuidelOrtho

In other QuidelOrtho news, CEO Brian J. Blaser purchased 6,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.42 per share, with a total value of $249,886.86. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,886.86. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 8,260,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $291,667,061.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of QuidelOrtho

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in QuidelOrtho in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 188.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuidelOrtho Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.