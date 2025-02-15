United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 108,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,793,000 after buying an additional 30,815 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 245,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,412,000 after acquiring an additional 8,320 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 5.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 132.4% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 62,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,532,000 after acquiring an additional 35,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $855,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of UPS opened at $116.37 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.40 and a fifty-two week high of $158.95. The company has a market capitalization of $99.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.17.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 96.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Argus raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.73.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UPS

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 7,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total value of $1,015,025.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,098 shares in the company, valued at $6,249,229.86. This trade represents a 13.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.