UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by CapWealth Advisors LLC

CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 833 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $504,000. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd now owns 3,300 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 263,655 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $133,373,000 after buying an additional 9,872 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 697,335 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $352,754,000 after acquiring an additional 28,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $511.57 per share, for a total transaction of $511,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,065. The trade was a 28.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $523.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $481.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $436.38 and a one year high of $630.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $523.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $563.48.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $100.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.60 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.83 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $694.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $655.00 to $642.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $629.32.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

