Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $43.95 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 625,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,927 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.1% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $43,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA opened at $75.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.92. The firm has a market cap of $119.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

