Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 491 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in Citigroup by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 7,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Palacios Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $453,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in Citigroup by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Citigroup by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 805,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,188,000 after purchasing an additional 55,188 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Stock Up 3.1 %

Citigroup stock opened at $84.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.51 and a 1-year high of $84.67.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on C. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.93.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

